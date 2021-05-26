Are Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah married?

There have been rumours that Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah have secretly married.

The news was broken by one of the YouTube channels last week with irrefutable proofs that shocked the duo too.

The couple hilariously continued with the rumours along with sarcastic undertones. The couple in question realised that they had forgotten to tell each other about their marriage.

Turning to Instagram, the Bashir Momin star shared the screenshot of a poorly photoshopped image of her and Imran dressed up as bride and groom as a thumbnail for a video titled “Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah get married”.

“Mubarak ho (congratulations)” she wrote as she tagged Imran.

Imran Abbas responded in an equally jolly mood and wrote, “And we even forgot to inform each other in haste."

Addressing the people who began the rumours, the handsome actor said,'YouTubers! Photoshop hi theek se ker lete kum se kum (You could have photoshopped it properly at the very least).So, it looks like you’ll have to keep the congratulations on hold for now!"

The edited photo in the video is from Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s wedding, which has been doctored haphazardly. Clearing the air, this is just a false rumour.