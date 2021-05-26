Are Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah married?

Web Desk
02:17 PM | 26 May, 2021
Are Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah married?
Share

There have been rumours that Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah have secretly married.

The news was broken by one of the YouTube channels last week with irrefutable proofs that shocked the duo too.

The couple hilariously continued with the rumours along with sarcastic undertones. The couple in question realised that they had forgotten to tell each other about their marriage.

Turning to Instagram, the Bashir Momin star shared the screenshot of a poorly photoshopped image of her and Imran dressed up as bride and groom as a thumbnail for a video titled “Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah get married”. 

“Mubarak ho (congratulations)” she wrote as she tagged Imran.

 Imran Abbas responded in an equally jolly mood and wrote, “And we even forgot to inform each other in haste."

Addressing the people who began the rumours, the handsome actor said,'YouTubers! Photoshop hi theek se ker lete kum se kum (You could have photoshopped it properly at the very least).So, it looks like you’ll have to keep the congratulations on hold for now!"

The edited photo in the video is from Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s wedding, which has been doctored haphazardly. Clearing the air, this is just a false rumour.

Imran Abbas appointed goodwill ambassador by ... 03:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has been appointed goodwill ambassador by Turkey. The star actor took to Instagram and ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan asks fans to follow her on TikTok
03:00 PM | 26 May, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning in ...
01:44 PM | 26 May, 2021
Chris to Zoya: Will never forget time spent with ...
09:51 PM | 25 May, 2021
Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final season's ...
06:24 PM | 25 May, 2021
Saba Qamar to make a comeback with ‘Tumhare ...
05:14 PM | 25 May, 2021
Mark Ruffalo apologises for supporting Palestine
04:39 PM | 25 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan asks fans to follow her on TikTok
03:00 PM | 26 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr