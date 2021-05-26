Ayeza Khan asks fans to follow her on TikTok
03:00 PM | 26 May, 2021
03:00 PM | 26 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is the latest celebrity to join the TikTok bandwagon. Khan is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity, as she juggles her personal and professional life gracefully.

The stunner is also the current crown holder of becoming the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers.

Urging her fans to follow her on TikTok as well after, the MeharPosh star shared a video on her Instagram handle.

 “Follow GeetiiPrincess on TikTok! #geetiprincess. #staytuned.”, she wrote.

Khan is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram.

On the work front, Khan's drama Chupke Chupke has been loved by the fans.

Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers ... 10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021

Pakistan’s star actor Ayeza Khan is celebrating a new high today as her her Instagram family has grown to 9 ...

