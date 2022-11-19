Saim Ali and Anup Bhardwaj's Pasoori dance video goes viral
The Pasoori fever has refused to go away even months after release of this Coke Studio number featuring Ali Sethi and Pakistan's new singing sensation Shae Gill.
The latest celebrities to fall in love with it is Saim Ali and Anup Bhardwaj who set the internet on fire while dancing to the viral Pakistani song.
Smashing it all over again, the duo energetic performance on everyone's favourite track -- Pasoori -- is winning hearts online.
For the unversed, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's chart-topping Pasoori broke records accumulating 300+ million views on YouTube. Pasoori is also the first Coke Studio song and the first Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global chart.
Moreover, the Sethi-Gill collaboration was featured in episode 4 of the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.
