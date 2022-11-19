Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's wedding
Web Desk
06:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's wedding
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are one of the favourite couples of the Pakistani entertainment industry. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the NaqabZan star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

Nowadays, the couple are fully in sync with the wedding season going on and they enjoyed it to the fullest at a friend’s wedding last night. Ali was dressed in a black shalwar kameez while Saboor opted for a starry black lehenga choli. The couple danced, sang, and looked the cutest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAIRA'S Click (@saira_click)

On the professional front, Saboor Aly was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil to name a few.

Saboor Aly glams up in a dazzling eastern outfit 03:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2022

Lollywood's diva Saboor Aly is well known for her acting endeavors and loved for her bewitching looks. The gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Saim Ali and Anup Bhardwaj's Pasoori dance video ...
06:25 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in ...
04:58 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa to ...
05:28 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Sanam Chaudhary has a message for people ...
03:49 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Babar Azam set to smash picture-perfect cover ...
02:05 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Mehar Bano trolled for wearing revealing dress
01:25 PM | 19 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's wedding
06:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr