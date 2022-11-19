Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's wedding
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are one of the favourite couples of the Pakistani entertainment industry. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.
Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the NaqabZan star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.
Nowadays, the couple are fully in sync with the wedding season going on and they enjoyed it to the fullest at a friend’s wedding last night. Ali was dressed in a black shalwar kameez while Saboor opted for a starry black lehenga choli. The couple danced, sang, and looked the cutest.
On the professional front, Saboor Aly was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil to name a few.
