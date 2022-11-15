Saboor Aly glams up in a dazzling eastern outfit

Lollywood's diva Saboor Aly is well known for her acting endeavors and loved for her bewitching looks. The gorgeous diva has garnered a loyal fan following over her stunning wardrobe choices.

The Tum Ho Wajah has been adored by millions of fans for her lively personality and ethereal beauty. A recent video posted by the starlet made netizens go gaga for her effortless charm.

Dressed in a dazzling eastern trousseau, Saboor twirls away to the lyrics of "Punjabi Jachde" which has quickly become the new bhangra anthem that's been living rent-free in everyone's minds

On the professional front, Saboor Aly was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil to name a few.