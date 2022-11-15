Uorfi Javed expresses her admiration for Hania Aamir
Share
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Indian actress Uorfi Javed showering compliments on Hania Aamir is proof of goodwill.
The Indian actress has been making headlines for her bold and beautiful style statements. It seems that she can't get enough of the Mere Humsafar actor's charm.
Uorfi shared the image of Pakistan's dimple queen and praised her magnificence. Posting the Dilruba's image in her Instagram story, Uorfi wrote, “Oh how beautiful she is.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.
Hania Aamir proved to be the best bridesmaid at ... 02:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir looked stunning at her friend's wedding. Just like all the other good friends out there, she ...
-
-
- CM Pervaiz Elahi appoints Prof Dr Sumaira Rehman as member, HEC03:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022