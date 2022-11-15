Uorfi Javed expresses her admiration for Hania Aamir

03:47 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Uorfi Javed expresses her admiration for Hania Aamir
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Indian actress Uorfi Javed showering compliments on Hania Aamir is proof of goodwill.

The Indian actress has been making headlines for her bold and beautiful style statements. It seems that she can't get enough of the Mere Humsafar actor's charm.

Uorfi shared the image of Pakistan's dimple queen and praised her magnificence. Posting the Dilruba's image in her Instagram story, Uorfi wrote, “Oh how beautiful she is.” 

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.

