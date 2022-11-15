Actress Saba Qamar's brother passes away
Share
Leading actress Saba Qamar Zaman lost her brother on Tuesday, her manager confirmed. Qamar's friend Meshal Cheema shared the heartbreaking news of Saba's little brother passing away.
The Fraud actor has also announced the sad news via Instagram stories. “Munna,” she wrote in the text post on the photo and video sharing application followed by a broken heart emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the fans and friends have expressed their deep condolences on the demise of the actor's brother.
We pray that Allah Almighty gives the ‘brother of Saba Qamar’ a high place in heaven and gives patience to his family. Ameen!
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar's new video wins ... 06:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating ...
-
-
- Supreme Court serves notice on Imran Khan in ECP contempt case06:00 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022