Actress Saba Qamar's brother passes away

Leading actress Saba Qamar Zaman lost her brother on Tuesday, her manager confirmed. Qamar's friend Meshal Cheema shared the heartbreaking news of Saba's little brother passing away.

The Fraud actor has also announced the sad news via Instagram stories. “Munna,” she wrote in the text post on the photo and video sharing application followed by a broken heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Moreover, the fans and friends have expressed their deep condolences on the demise of the actor's brother.

We pray that Allah Almighty gives the ‘brother of Saba Qamar’ a high place in heaven and gives patience to his family. Ameen!