Superstar Shaan Shahid advises Pakistani filmmakers to explore more genres

Pakistan's superstar Shaan Shahid's film Zarrar is all set to release next weekend after much delay. The action thriller will hit the screens on November 25 across the country.

At a recent press meet, the Arth star pointed out how filmmakers in the country need to explore more genres in the industry. Shaan has never shied away from critiquing industry's content,

"There are so many subjects and topics that filmmakers haven't touched on yet," Shaan shared with a local outlet. "There's horror, there's science fiction. We haven't used them. We need to move past 'Idhar Nahi Jaungi' or 'Udhar Nahi Jaungi'. If we do, then maybe we'd come towards those."

Previously, the director and actor in Zarrar, took to his Twitter to announce the film’s release. It was previously delayed with respect to the recent floods. “Press conference today. Launching our dream project Zarrar in November, InshaAllah. The wait is finally over,” he wrote with the date, “ 25.11.2022.”

Written and directed by Shaan himself, the film Zaraar stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.