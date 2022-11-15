'A rose for a rose' – Nawal Saeed looks ethereal in latest video
Web Desk
06:38 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Source: Nawal Saeed (Instagram)
Rising star Nawal Saeed is one of the most promising new faces in the Pakistan television industry.

Despite being around for just a short while, she has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, all thanks to her beautiful looks.

This time around, the Faryaad actor's video of her gifting a rose to her fans on Instagram is spreading like wildfire online. The caption read, “Rose for a rose”.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the prolific celebrity’s clip. They wrote heartwarming comments. Many users wrote that they received her gift.

On the work front, Nawal had walked the ramp in prolific fashion shows but won hearts with her outstanding work in dramas and telefilms too. She played leading roles in Faryaad, Dil-e-Veeran and several others. 

