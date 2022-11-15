Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh suffers from epilepsy seizures

Bollywood's up-and-coming actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has revealed that she suffers from epilepsy and had her first seizure during the shooting of the film Dangal.

The One 2 Ka 4 actress talked about many things related to her life during an AMA session on social media.

Shaikh told the story of his struggle with epilepsy saying that the illness gives her determination to do better and the motivation to move forward. The seizures, luckily, do not affect the Thugs of Hindostan actress's passion for work.

Shaikh suggested said that she was first diagnosed with epilepsy during the shooting of Dangal where she passed out and woke up in the hospital. The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari star had a hard time believing that she was suffering from a disease but gradually learned to live with it. Shaikh further added that she is trying to stay healthy with the help of exercise and medicine.

The Bittoo Boss starlet also guided her fans and followers about the dos and don’ts of epilepsy.

The diva suggested, “There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact, it pushes and drives me to work harder.”

The actress mentioned that her pet, named Bijlee, is her therapy dog.

On the work front, Shaikh was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Thar.