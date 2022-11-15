PTI MPA Dua Bhutto withdraws petition for divorce from Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dua Bhutto on Tuesday withdrew the petition she had filed in a Malir family court for divorce from her husband Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sheikh has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018 and serving as the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly since January 2021.

The court dismissed the petition after Bhutto filed the petition for withdrawal. “I have shifted my residence from Malir District to Old Karachi. Therefore, I should be allowed to withdraw the application,” she pleaded.

Bhutto had filed a divorce petition in the family court on October 25, alleging that her husband misbehaved with her. She stated in her petition that she married Sheikh in 2018. “The marriage certificate is with Haleem Adil Sheikh, and it has not been provided to me till date,” she said.

“On September 10, 2019, our son Kamil Haleem was born. Haleem Adil’s attitude towards me kept changing with each passing day, and he continued ignoring me,” she explained.

“With his rude behaviour, Haleem Adil has kept torturing me mentally, and he has destroyed my life,” she said. “Haleem Adil’s behaviour is inappropriate, and I do not want to live with him. The court is requested to revoke our marriage,” she pleaded.