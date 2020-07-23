India targeting civilians along LoC, committing violations of int’l laws: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has been targeting civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) and committing violations of international laws.

In a statement, the minister said that the visit of the foreign media representatives to the LoC yesterday was very important, adding that India always used double standards, but Pakistan took foreign media persons to the LoC show them the reality.

He pointed out whether India will allow independent journalists to visit occupied Kashmir. He said India keeps movements of the UN observers limited so that they cannot see the facts on the LoC.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will be visiting Pakistan on Monday and he will present before the UNGA President Pakistan's stance and the entire situation.

He said India is deteriorating its ties with other regional countries because of its Hindutva ideology and added that Iran has also dropped India from Chabahar project.