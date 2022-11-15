Celebrities spotted at Rasikh Ismail Khan's birthday party

Celebrities of K-town flocked to attend the birthday bash of Rasikh Ismail Khan, who is the owner of the famous “Koel cafe” in Karachi.

By profession, Rasikh is an experienced professional working in the hospitality sphere. He is friends with popular celebrities in the industry and is often seen at various social gatherings happening in the entertainment industry.

Sami Khan, Yasir Hussain, Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Adeel Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, and many other celebrities were spotted at his birthday party. Let’s have a look at the birthday pictures below:

