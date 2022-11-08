Saboor Aly’s new video goes viral

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is back with her rib-tickling video. The Mr. Shamim famed diva has a knack for bringing out her inner child and jovial personality at any time possible.

The Ishq Mein Kaafir star recently posted an Instagram reel that had her millions of fans and followers chuckling with her spot-on lip-syncing and funny words.

The Teri Meri Kahani star wondered how there are way too many beautiful people on Instagram. The actress suggested that women wear makeup to accentuate their beauty but men have their own league.

The Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai actress further added that she hasn't seen any handsome men coming her way but the picture-sharing app is flooded with beautiful pictures of such charming individuals.

Aly was lip-syncing to Indian content creator Meethika Dwivedi. The video received many praises and comments from her fans and industry peers.

On the professional front, Aly was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil to name a few.