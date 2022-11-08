Saboor Aly’s new video goes viral
Web Desk
03:24 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new video goes viral
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is back with her rib-tickling video. The Mr. Shamim famed diva has a knack for bringing out her inner child and jovial personality at any time possible.

The Ishq Mein Kaafir star recently posted an Instagram reel that had her millions of fans and followers chuckling with her spot-on lip-syncing and funny words.

The Teri Meri Kahani star wondered how there are way too many beautiful people on Instagram. The actress suggested that women wear makeup to accentuate their beauty but men have their own league.

The Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai actress further added that she hasn't seen any handsome men coming her way but the picture-sharing app is flooded with beautiful pictures of such charming individuals.

Aly was lip-syncing to Indian content creator Meethika Dwivedi. The video received many praises and comments from her fans and industry peers.

On the professional front, Aly was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil to name a few.

More From This Category
Humaima Malick comes out in support of her ...
03:56 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International ...
10:21 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss ...
08:39 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Danyal Zafar receives backlash over hair colour
11:34 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Mahira Khan raises voice for Breast Cancer ...
09:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Humayun Saeed tells how he secured role in 'The ...
11:05 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly’s new video goes viral
03:24 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr