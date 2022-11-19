Pakistan, Dominican Republic formally establish diplomatic ties
07:31 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Pakistan, Dominican Republic formally establish diplomatic ties
Source: Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY
NEW YORK – Pakistan and the Dominican Republic have formally established diplomatic relations.

A joint communiqué was signed in this regard by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and his Dominican Republic counterpart Jose Blanco in New York.

Both sides expressed confidence that diplomatic relations between the two countries will open new avenues of bilateral cooperation in various fields and areas of mutual interest.

"I am sure that this is the first step in the development of our bilateral relationship. We have several ambitious goals to promote our communities. I look forward to have closer cooperation with the Dominican Republic," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement.

Dominican Republic is the second largest and one of the most diverse countries in the Caribbean.

