'Joyland' released in some cinemas as government overturns ban
Share
Hit hard by controversies, Pakistan’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” a film that won awards at the Cannes Film Festival, has finally been released in some cinemas as the government has overturned the ban.
The movie was listed for viewing in some theatres across Pakistan on Friday, except in the province of Punjab, where the Information and Culture Department said it could not be exhibited “in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters”.
Reviews show cinemagoers have appreciated the “unconventional” theme. The gloablly accclaimed film tells the love story between the youngest son of “a happily patriarchal joint family” and a transgender starlet he meets after secretly joining an erotic dance theatre.
This is the first Pakistani movie shown at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and the unofficial Queer Palm in May. It was then submitted to the Oscars as Pakistan’s official entry for the international feature film award.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Joyland has been written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann. Film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.
Sanam Chaudhary has a message for people ... 03:49 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Amidst the debate surrounding Saim Sadiq's directorial Joyland's ban fiasco, former actress Sanam Chaudhary has voiced ...
- Pakistan, Dominican Republic formally establish diplomatic ties07:31 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to Army Medical Corps in Rawalpindi05:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill showcases killer dance moves in latest videos04:58 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022