Winners of 23rd LUX Style Awards announced

KARACHI – The 23rd edition of the prestigious LUX Style Awards will once again honor the brightest stars in fashion, film, music, and television who have contributed to shaping the country’s cultural and creative landscape through their remarkable work.

This year’s winners include trailblazing artists, powerful performers, and trendsetters who have made a lasting impact with their incredible work. From redefining style to raising the bar for entertainment, the winners represent the very best of Pakistan’s talent.

The LUX Style Awards committee has announced winners in 30 categories, recognizing the best in four industries. The winners were presented by acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor Sarmad Khoosat on LUX Style Awards’ official social media platforms.

The complete list of the winners is as follows:

MUSIC

Viewer’s Choice

Most Streamed Song of the Year: Tera Mera Hai Pyar by Ahmed Jehanzeb

Singer of the Year: Ahmed Jehanzeb for Tera Mera Hai Pyar

Song of the Year: Dhun by Sunny Khan Durrani, Inqalab

Critic’s Choice

Artist of the Year: Bayaan for Sapna

Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Aima Baig for Satrangi

Music Producer of the Year: Abdullah Siddiqui for Wakhri

FILM

Viewer’s Choice Awards

Film Actor of the Year Female: Romaisa Khan for John

Film Actor of the Year Male: Wahaj Ali for Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

Film Playback Song of the Year: Kahaniyaan from Teri Meri Kahaniyaan

Film of the Year: Gunjal

Critic’s Choice Awards

Best Film Director of the Year: Shoaib Sultan for Gunjal

Film of the Year: Gunjal (Adur Productions)

FASHION

Best Emerging Talent: Maleena Mansoor

Best Fashion Stylist: Hussain Ijaz

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Shainal Parwaiz

Fashion Model of the Year: Jaweria Ali

Fashion Photographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Videographer of the Year: Omer Khalid Butt (OKB Films)

TELEVISION

Viewer’s Choice Awards

Best TV Play: Tere Bin (GEO Entertainment)

Best TV Long Serial: Mayi Ri (ARY Digital)

Best TV Actor Female: Yumna Zaidi for Tere Bin (GEO Entertainment)

Best TV Actor Male: Wahaj Ali for Tere Bin (GEO Entertainment)

Best Original Soundtrack: Kya Hoti Hai Bewafai from Tere Bin (GEO Entertainment)

Critic’s Choice Awards

Best Ensemble Play: Kabli Pulao (Green Entertainment)

Best TV Actor Male: Ehtshamuddin for Kabli Pulao (Green Entertainment)

Best TV Actor Female: Sabeena Farooq for Kabli Pulao (Green Entertainment)

Best TV Director: Kashif Nisar for Kabli Pulao (Green Entertainment)

Best TV Play Writer: Zafar Mairaj for Kabli Pulao (Green Entertainment)

Best Emerging Talent TV: Mamya Shajaffar for College Gate (Green Entertainment)