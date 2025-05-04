Iranian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday as tensions with India intensify following the Pahalgam incident.

This visit highlights the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing their mutual desire to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and regional matters. Both sides are expected to discuss key regional and global issues during the trip.

During his stay, Araghchi will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The visit is seen as an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by phone, reiterating Pakistan’s clear stance against terrorism. He assured that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pahalgam incident and called for a neutral investigation, stressing that Pakistan itself has long suffered from terrorism.