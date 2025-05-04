Pak Army gives befitting response to India’s unprovoked firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to India’s unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to reports, security sources reported that India carried out unprovoked firing at multiple Pakistani posts along the LoC tonight.

In response, the Pakistan Army retaliated strongly against this ceasefire violation by Indian forces.

Security sources further stated that India opened unprovoked fire in the sectors of Nikial, Khuiratta, Sharda, Kel, Neelum, and Hajipir along the LoC.

They added that the Pakistan Army gave a strong and effective response to the enemy’s aggression in these sectors and reaffirmed that the army is fully prepared and determined to respond to any hostile act by the enemy at any time.