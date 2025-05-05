Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 5 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee maintained stable position against major foreign currencies on May 5, with exchange rates shows no fluctuation amid balanced trade activity and steady remittance inflows.

US Dollar continued to trade within narrow band, being bought at Rs281.25 and sold at Rs282.95, showing strong demand in open market. Euro remained firm, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs319.05 and Rs321.80.

UK Pound shows stability, trading at Rs374.40 for buying and Rs377.90 for selling. Gulf currencies like the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal held their ground as well, with the Dirham priced at Rs76.55 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), while the Riyal was exchanged at Rs75.00 and Rs75.55.

The currency market’s stability has been linked to improved inflows from overseas Pakistanis, balanced forex reserves, and reduced speculative activity in recent days. Analysts say the calm exchange rate environment is encouraging for importers, exporters, and investors alike.