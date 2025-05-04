Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 4 May 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | May 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee remains largely unchanged on May 4, with foreign currencies maintaining firm exchange rates. US Dollar was being bought at Rs281.25 and sold at Rs282.95, amid steady demand in trade and remittance flows.

Euro also held ground, hovering at Rs319.05 for buying and Rs321.80 for selling. UK Pound remained strong, with rates recorded at Rs374.40 for buying and Rs377.90 for selling. UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.20 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was trading at Rs75.00 and Rs75.55, respectively.

Currency  Symbol Buying Selling 
US Dollar USD-DD 281.25 282.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.40 377.90
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.00 75.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.49 77.19
Australian Dollar AUD 181.50 183.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.50 753.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.60 207.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Euro EUR 319.05 321.80
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.90 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.30 917.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.51 65.11
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.68 166.68
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.74 27.04
Omani Riyal OMR 729.25 737.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 218.50
Swedish Korona SEK 28.90 29.08
Swiss Franc CHF 338.68 341.48
Thai Baht THB 8.26 8.41
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now