Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 4 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee remains largely unchanged on May 4, with foreign currencies maintaining firm exchange rates. US Dollar was being bought at Rs281.25 and sold at Rs282.95, amid steady demand in trade and remittance flows.

Euro also held ground, hovering at Rs319.05 for buying and Rs321.80 for selling. UK Pound remained strong, with rates recorded at Rs374.40 for buying and Rs377.90 for selling. UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.20 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was trading at Rs75.00 and Rs75.55, respectively.