Kazim Khan, Ghulam Nabi Chandio take key roles in CPNE’s new leadership

ISLAMABAD – Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) announced results of its annual elections for 2025-26 term, with Kazim Khan from Daily Duniya elected as the new president and Ghulam Nabi Chandio from Daily Pak appointed as secretary general.

Other newly elected office bearers include Ayaz Khan as senior vice president, Tanveer Shaukat as deputy secretary general, Hamid Hussain Abidi as finance secretary, and Zia Tanoli as information secretary.

Several individuals were chosen as vice presidents, including Qazi Asad Abid, Adnan Zafar, Yahya Khan Sadozai, Mian Hassan Ahmed, and Munir Ahmed Baloch. Meanwhile, Tahir Farooq, Munazza Seham, Rafay Niazi, Arif Baloch, and Waqas Tariq Farooq will serve as joint secretaries.

A diverse group of leaders has been elected to the CPNE Standing Committee, with prominent names like Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Ikram Sehgal, Akmal Chohan, Babar Nizami, and many others. The committee members are tasked with shaping the direction and policies of the CPNE during this term.

The election has garnered congratulations from a wide range of political figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, provincial chief ministers, and numerous political leaders, who extended their well wishes to the newly elected CPNE leadership.

This election marks a new chapter for the CPNE, with fresh leadership ready to guide Pakistan’s journalism community.