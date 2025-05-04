Tcl Unveils New C6k Qd Mini Led Tv Series In Pakistan

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s leading TV brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new C6K QD-Mini LED TV series in Pakistan. This lineup is designed to provide exceptional performance and incredible value, redefining home entertainment. With next-generation display technology, sleek aesthetics, and immersive sound, the C6K series offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Next-Level Picture, Powered by QD-Mini LED

The TCL C6K features advanced QD-Mini LED technology with over 512 local dimming zones, high HDR brightness, and a wide colour gamut. It delivers ultra-vivid colours, sharp details, and superior contrast, ensuring every scene is lifelike and cinematic.

The Power of Mini LED, Elevated

This flagship performance is driven by TCL’s exclusive All Domain Halo Control Technology, which covers the entire light journey from generation to display. It integrates high-efficiency light-emitting chips, self-developed lens technology, super Micro-OD structure, precision light and shadow control algorithms, and TCL’s self-produced high-end CSOT HVA panels. This full-stack innovation dramatically reduces haloing, enhances black levels, and ensures image clarity from every angle.

By tackling common halo effects and improving light control at every step, TCL delivers unparalleled contrast, depth, and picture precision even in the brightest environments.

Key Features of the TCL C6K Series:

TCL’s latest C6K Series features next-gen QLED technology with a wide colour gamut for vibrant, long-lasting visuals. With a 144Hz native refresh rate, it delivers ultra-smooth motion ideal for gaming, sports, and fast-paced content. The ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system provides immersive audio, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. Designed with an ultra-slim profile (≤ 60mm) and magnetic seamless wall-mounting, it offers a sleek, modern aesthetic. The 85” and 98” models come with a matte, anti-glare display, while sizes 75” and below feature high-contrast HVA panels for deeper blacks and richer details.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “The launch of the C6K Series marks another step forward in TCL’s commitment to delivering exceptional home entertainment experiences. With advanced QLED display technology, immersive ONKYO sound, and a sleek, modern design, this series is built to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

A Flagship Experience for Every Home

Whether it’s the thrill of gaming, the passion of football, or the richness of cinema, the TCL C6K delivers flagship performance across all content formats. It is available in multiple screen sizes, including 50” to 98”, and the C6K is crafted to elevate every living space into an immersive entertainment zone.

The latest TCL C6K QD Mini LED TV Series is now available nationwide at TCL flagship stores and authorised dealers. To place an order or learn more, visit www.tclpakistan.com.