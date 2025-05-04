Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Punjab ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ Housing Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out “Apna Zameen Apna Ghar” housing scheme, aimed at providing free 3-marla residential plots to low-income and homeless families across the region.

Around 1900 plots will be distributed in first phase across 19 districts, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal. This initiative is part of the Chief Minister’s vision for “Housing for All” and aims to support vulnerable groups while expanding in the future to provide thousands of homes for underprivileged families.

“Apni Zameen Apna Ghar” offers lifeline to low-income and homeless families by providing free 3-marla plots and interest-free construction loans. If you’re eligible, here’s everything you need to know to apply for this transformative housing initiative.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Eligibility Check

Must be a resident of Punjab and apply within your native district.

No Property Ownership: You should not own any property in Pakistan.

NSER Registration: Be registered in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) with a PMT score of 60 or lower.

Income: Your monthly income should not exceed Rs50,000.

Age: You must be at least 18 years old (priority will be given to married applicants).

Criminal and Loan Record: You should have no criminal record or outstanding loans.

Family Head: Be the head of a nuclear family, verified by NADRA.

Applicants should already own plot of land to qualify for construction loans.

Apply Online

Please visit official online portal pser.punjab.gov.pk.

o Complete your socio-economic profile by providing necessary details such as your income, family composition, and NSER registration.

o Follow the instructions to fill in your application for the housing scheme.

o Important: Ensure all the details are accurate before submitting your application. There is no fee for applying, so avoid any requests for payment during the process.

Apply at DC Office

If you do not have internet access, you can apply at your local Deputy Commissioner’s Office:

o Visit the office and ask for assistance with the application process.

o You’ll need to provide the necessary documents and details about your family and income.

Document Requirements

o CNIC (National Identity Card).

o NSER Registration details (PMT score).

o Proof of residence in Punjab.

o Income details (pay slips, bank statements, etc.).

o NADRA verification for the head of the family.

o Ownership proof of land (for those applying for the loan).

The program is initially offering plots in 23 housing projects across 19 districts, with plans to extend to all districts of Punjab over time. The government aims to build 100,000 homes over the next four and a half years.