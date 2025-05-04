Iranian Fm Araghchi To Visit Pakistan Next Week Amid Pak India Border Tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week. Araghchi’s visit comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, as Tehran seeks to engage with Pakistan on recent developments impacting both regional and international stability.

Araghchi is expected to meet with senior Pakistani officials to discuss the evolving security situation, particularly in light of the recent deadly militant attack in Pahalgam. The attack resulted in deaths of 26 civilians, has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Security forces and diplomats in India have expressed concern, fearing a repeat of previous crises. Since 2016, and especially following the 2019 airstrikes, cross-border and aerial strikes have become commonplace, with each side responding in kind, further destabilizing the region.

Amid attack, New Delhi swiftly implemented series of retaliatory measures, including closing key border crossing, suspending an important water-sharing agreement, and expelling Pakistani diplomats.

Modi government then reduced visas for Pakistani nationals, giving them limited time to depart. The heightened security situation has also resulted in ongoing small-arms exchanges across the border. India also imposed a ban on all Pakistani aircraft, both commercial and military, from entering its airspace, mirroring earlier moves by Pakistan.

In retaliation, Pakistan suspended a longstanding peace treaty signed in 1972, escalating the diplomatic standoff.

As tensions continue to rise, Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan will be closely watched for any potential efforts to ease the growing instability in South Asia.