NEPRA approves Rs1.61 per unit increase in electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs1.61 per unit in power tariffs in wake of the monthly fuel adjustment.

The regulatory authority in its verdict said the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had Rs2.1 per unit hike in the electricity tariff. After hearing arguments, the NEPRA has decided to allow Rs1.61 increase.

The electricity consumers will pay the additional amount in their bills for the month of June. The move has put extra burden on people reeling under tough economic situation due to rising inflation.

Meanwhile, the federal government has increased subsidy for K-Electric from Rs193 billion to Rs315bn.

This increase in subsidy was approved a request made by the power supply company.