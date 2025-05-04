Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rains, thunderstorm under new weather system

KARACHI – A new rain-bearing system will enter Sindh, bringing much-needed relief to residents of Karachi who will get showers from Monday.

Met Department has forecast rainfall in port city beginning the evening of May 5, offering a potential break from the intense heat currently gripping the provincial capital.

As per weather advisory, a weather system is expected to move into Sindh, drawing moisture from Arabian Sea. This system is likely to trigger rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in Karachi and surrounding regions.

Karachi Weather Update

The wet weather is projected to last for one to two days, with meteorologists indicating that the system will have a broad impact across Sindh province.

As temperatures continue to soar in southern Pakistan, the expected rainfall is being welcomed by residents seeking relief from ongoing heat and humidity. Authorities are advising citizens to stay updated with official weather alerts and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

Met office also warned of thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds from today in parts of the county, potentially damaging loose structures like electric poles, trees, and vehicles.

It said moist currents and a westerly wave are affecting the country, causing rain and strong winds in isolated areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Upper Sindh, and Kashmir. Isolated hailstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan.