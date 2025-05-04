Tyre Puncture Scam busted at Shell Petrol Pump in DHA, Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A tyre puncture scam at Shell petrol pump in DHA Phase 1 Lahore, has come to light after a citizen exposed the fraud practice on social media, and it sparked an outcry, with many narrating ordeals of facing same in different regions in the provincial capital.

The incident occurred when a man visited tyre shop located at Shell fuel station to return a borrowed tyre after his own vehicle’s spare was flat. An attendant directed him to park his car at the rear of the service area. According to the victim, as soon as he complied, he noticed a suspicious individual near his car’s tyre holding a sharp object.

The man was quick to notice and he got lucky as Punjab Police’s patrolling squad happened to be nearby. The officers nabbed suspect on spot and recovered a pointed tool, allegedly used to puncture tyres—a malpractice reportedly used to create false repair jobs and extract money from unsuspecting drivers.

Tyre Puncture Scam in Lahore

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported at this location. A video previously surfaced on social media highlighting similar misconduct at the same pump, but no apparent action was taken at the time.

The victim urged DHA and Shell Pakistan officials to investigate the matter seriously and ensure strict measures are implemented to protect the public from such sham practices.