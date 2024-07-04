Search

Luxury houses for Punjab bureaucrats in DHA Lahore spark public outrage

07:38 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – Despite widespread financial hardship faced by the masses in the country due to bad public policies, extremely poor governance and a massive burden of foreign loans, Punjab's bureaucrats are set to get luxurious houses, in addition to their perks, including luxury vehicles. 

This decision has sparked a public outrage, especially at a time when people are trying to grapple with the soaring living costs.

The plan involves construction of 27 opulent residences at a cost exceeding Rs1.64 billion, with future expansions potentially pushing the total cost beyond Rs2 billion. 

The Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) will oversee the project in DHA Phase 9, featuring double-story structures with water tanks and offices. The project is expected to be completed in one year and nine months, and the IDAP must secure approvals for any necessary amendments.

Public discontent over luxurious houses for babus

The move comes amid a severe economic crisis in the country. Many are struggling to make ends meet, having been hit hard by inflated electricity bills and increased costs of essential items after the recent annual budget for 2024-25. 

The high inflation rates have exacerbated the burden on households, making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain their living standards.

People have questioned that why they should bear the financial burden of these luxuries for the elite through taxes on essential goods like milk and medicines, and through hefty Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on fuel. The perceived disparity between the lifestyle of government officials and the struggles of ordinary people has fuelled significant public anger.

Punjab government’s clarification

In response to the criticism, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari clarified that the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government has not approved any new houses or vehicles for the bureaucracy. 

Instead, she explained on X (formerly Twitter), these approvals were granted by the caretaker government led by Mohsin Naqvi, who now sits as the country's interior minister and also the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The project's total cost was Rs1.64 billion, with expenses amounting to Rs501 million, and only Rs200 million were allocated in the 2024-25 budget.

