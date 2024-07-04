Search

Pakistan

Nationwide shutdown of petrol pumps expected on Friday

08:31 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
petrol pump protest

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has declared a nationwide shutdown of 13,000 petrol pumps on Friday, July 5, in protest against the imposition of an advance turnover tax by the government.

Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Abdul Sami Khan, stated that the strike is a direct response to the government's implementation of a 5% advance turnover tax, which the association views as detrimental to their operations. Negotiations between the government and petroleum dealers earlier this week failed to reach a resolution on the matter.

Abdul Sami Khan emphasized that the decision to observe a nationwide strike from 6 AM on Friday aims to send a clear message to the government. He further clarified that the strike duration could extend beyond a single day if the government does not retract the advance turnover tax.

"This strike is our last resort until the government withdraws the advance turnover tax," stated Abdul Sami Khan.

The advance turnover tax, imposed by the government recently, has sparked significant discontent among petroleum dealers across Pakistan. The PPDA argues that the tax adversely impacts their profitability and operational viability. They have underscored that unless the government reverses its decision, no further negotiations will take place.

This move is expected to significantly impact the availability of petroleum products across the country, potentially affecting daily commuters and industries reliant on uninterrupted fuel supply.

The Ministry of Energy has not issued a formal response to the impending strike as of yet.

