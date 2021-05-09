Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accepts PM Imran's invitation to visit Pakistan soon: reports

RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit Pakistan and he is expected to visit the south asian country after Eid.

The premier, who is on an official visit to Kingdom, invited MBS to visit Pakistan in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Reports in local media suggest that Saudi Arabia has committed to provide $500 million to Pakistan from the Saudi Development Fund for the development of infrastructure, water resources, and hydropower projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking about the visit said a Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan in advance after Eid to discuss the crown prince's visit. The Crown Prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019.

Qureshi also highlighted the ongoing visit. The prime minister’s visit is proving highly productive and there is good news for Pakistan and the Pakistani people, he revealed in a video message.