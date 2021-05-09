Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per Ruet app
Chaudhry cautioned public to wait for the final decision of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to fall on May 14 in accordance with the Ruet application.
Taking it to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote that as per the calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ruet application, the moon of Shawal would be sighted on May 13 and Eid ul Fitr would be observed on May 14 (Friday).
اگرچہ عید کا حتمی اعلان رویت ھلال کمیٹی نے کرنا ہے لیکن @MinistryofST کے بنائے گئے کیلنڈر اور Ruet App (رویت) کے مطابق چاند 13 مئ کو نظر آ پائے گا اور عید 14 مئ کو ہو گی۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2021
The ruling party leader also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.
Eid-ul-Fitr: Ruet body to meet Wednesday for moon ... 10:42 AM | 9 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting in the federal capital on May 12, the 29th of ...
The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.
PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan 03:14 PM | 5 May, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted that Eidul Fitr 2021, is expected to fall on ...



