Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per Ruet app

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to fall on May 14 in accordance with the Ruet application.

Taking it to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote that as per the calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ruet application, the moon of Shawal would be sighted on May 13 and Eid ul Fitr would be observed on May 14 (Friday).

اگرچہ عید کا حتمی اعلان رویت ھلال کمیٹی نے کرنا ہے لیکن @MinistryofST کے بنائے گئے کیلنڈر اور Ruet App (رویت) کے مطابق چاند 13 مئ کو نظر آ پائے گا اور عید 14 مئ کو ہو گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2021

The ruling party leader also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.