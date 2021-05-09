Eid-ul-Fitr: Ruet body to meet Wednesday for moon sighting
Web Desk
10:42 AM | 9 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting in the federal capital on May 12, the 29th of Ramadan, for the Shawal moon sighting.

A statement issued on Saturday stated that the meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it.

Meanwhile, zonal committees would meet in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across Pakistan.

Earlier, The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Eidul Fitr 2021, is expected to fall on May 14 in the country. The Shawwal moon will most likely be sighted on Thursday evening, May 13th, and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Friday (May 14).

