Pakistan's first 24-hour mega vaccination centre to become functional at Expo Centre Karachi today

KARACHI – All preparations have been finalized to open a mega vaccination centre in the port city to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process.

The centre is said to be the largest across Pakistan where an estimated 25,000 people could be inoculated in a day with round-the-clock service to be offered to visitors registered by the federal government for the jabs.

According to the Sindh health department official, the centre would be a huge and first of its kind in the province. Such a centre is not yet operational anywhere in Pakistan, he further claimed.

At least 100 cubicles had been set up in the centre while some 500-strong workforce of the Sindh health department comprising doctors, healthcare workers and volunteers would be serving at the centre round the clock to serve all visitors. Officials also claimed that it will not take more than 30 minutes to get vaccinated.

Earlier in December, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho hinted at turning the Karachi Expo Centre into a massive Covid vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department had also launched free Covid-19 home vaccination for people who are homebound however the service is available only in Karachi and Hyderabad for now.