Samsung To Introduce Exciting Eid Offers on their Online Shop
This Eid-ul-Fitr, Samsung will be bringing, even more, offers exclusively on their Online Shop, following the offers that were introduced at the start of Ramadan. Samsung continually finds ways of giving added value to their customers, the innovation and features of their devices coupled with these exciting offers are testament to their commitment to give their users an unparalleled experience from the very start of their journey to purchase a new smartphone.
By shopping through Samsung’s Online Shop, customers can avail 70% off on-screen replacements for one year, the option to pay via card or cash on delivery, with free shipping nationwide. Purchases made on the Online Shop come straight from Samsung to your door. Visit shop.samsung.com/pk to avail epic discounts and offers on the following devices:
The following bundle offers, and discounts are also available on the Online Shop for this Eid-ul-Fitr:
On the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE, you get a Galaxy Fit 2 for free.
You can also avail discounts on the purchase of the devices below.
For more information go to shop.Samsung.com/pk
