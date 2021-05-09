Pakistan registers 3,785 new Covid-19 cases, 118 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 118 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,785 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,915 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 858,026.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,569 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 757,281. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 81,830, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.29 percent.

Statistics 9 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,736

Positive Cases: 3785

Positivity % : 9.29%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 9, 2021

At least 291,668 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 317,972 in Punjab 123,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,974 in Islamabad, 23,324 in Balochistan, 17,866 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,380 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,032 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,726 in Sindh, 3,588 in KP, 708 in Islamabad, 507 in Azad Kashmir, 247 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 40,736 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,190,67 since the first case was reported.