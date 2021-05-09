Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-09-Updated 10:00 AM
09:32 AM | 9 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.60
|Euro
|EUR
|183.50
|185.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|210.50
|213.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.40
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.50
|123.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50
|114.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Samsung To Introduce Exciting Eid Offers on their Online Shop12:19 PM | 9 May, 2021
- Pakistan's first 24-hour mega vaccination centre to become functional ...11:47 AM | 9 May, 2021
- Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan elected London mayor for a second term11:06 AM | 9 May, 2021
- Eid-ul-Fitr: Ruet body to meet Wednesday for moon sighting10:42 AM | 9 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-09-Updated 10:00 ...09:32 AM | 9 May, 2021
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
-
- Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in an accident (VIDEO)05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021
- Here's what Hina Altaf said about Aagha Ali before marriage (VIDEO)05:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
-
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021