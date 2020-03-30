Pakistan: 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' registration starts by Tuesday
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Pakistan: 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' registration starts by Tuesday
Share

ISLAMABAD – The registration process for the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' would start from Tuesday and to be continued till April 10, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar on Monday.

Usman, during a one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi, said the youth from across the country was eligible to be the part of the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' and could register them through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to a press release, both the dignitaries exchanged views over the creation of special fund and formation of the force, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the downtrodden segments of the society in wake of the recent coronavirus situation. 

Usman Dar said process for creation of the force had been started which would work in collaboration with district administrations to look after the affairs of quarantine centers.

In emergency situation, he said that it would also ensure uninterrupted food supply to the less-privileged people at their doorsteps.

The Foreign Minister said the tiger force was being created to mitigate the sufferings of the low-income people who were facing difficulties due to the lock-down imposed across the country.

He said the prime minister wanted to engage the youth in the fight against COVID-19, keeping in view their enthusiasm and efficiency that they had showed in the past at the time of natural calamities like flood, earthquake and others.

More From This Category
'Sindh govt establishes country’s first Corona ...
11:04 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
'Powerful Vested Interests” trying to sabotage ...
10:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Bahria Town steps forward in Pakistan's fight ...
05:57 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Mir Javed ur Rahman: Jang Group publisher dies in ...
04:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Wuhan sees second newborn Pakistani baby girl ...
03:56 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Pakistan extends ban travelling via Kartarpur ...
01:11 PM | 31 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waqar Younis calls his doctor wife on duty in Australia a hero
02:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr