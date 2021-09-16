Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,012 cases, 66 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 66 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,012 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,004 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,215,821.

Statistics 16 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,778

Positive Cases: 3,012

Positivity % : 5.30%

Deaths : 66

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,897 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,112,236. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,581 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.30 percent.

At least 447,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 418,196 in Punjab 169,972 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,549 in Islamabad, 32,671 in Balochistan, 33,551 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,204 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,319 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,210 in Sindh, 5,329 KP, 893 in Islamabad, 727 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 56,778 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,682,730 since the first case was reported.