Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities including Lahore
LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in five major cities to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, local media reported.
The restrictions have been imposed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Gujrat.
Under the latest curbs, malls, markets, businesses and shopping centres will be allowed to open till 8pm while all businesses will remain closed twice a week (Friday and Saturday).
There will be ban on indoor dining while outdoor dining is allowed till midnight.
The provincial health department said that indoor weddings and gatherings will remain banned while people will be allowed to hold outdoor wedding with 400 guests.
Furthermore, all educational institutions will remain closed in the said cities.
The government has instructed to use face masks and maintain social distance to slow the spread of virus.
