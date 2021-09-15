Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities including Lahore

10:32 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities including Lahore
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in five major cities to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, local media reported.

The restrictions have been imposed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Gujrat.

Under the latest curbs, malls, markets, businesses and shopping centres will be allowed to open till 8pm while all businesses will remain closed twice a week (Friday and Saturday).

There will be ban on indoor dining while outdoor dining is allowed till midnight.

The provincial health department said that indoor weddings and gatherings will remain banned while people will be allowed to hold outdoor wedding with 400 guests.

Furthermore, all educational institutions will remain closed in the said cities. 

The government has instructed to use face masks and maintain social distance to slow the spread of virus. 

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate drops to 4.89pc, ... 09:06 AM | 15 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the lowest COVID positivity rate in around 2 months. During the last 24 hours, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hikes petroleum prices by up to Rs5.92 ...
09:41 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Pakistan ready to pardon TTP militants if they ...
09:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's Muhammad Yousuf catches coronavirus
09:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss ...
08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills ...
08:30 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, ...
07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sharmila Faruqi and Gohar Rasheed lock horns on Laapata’s viral slap scene
05:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr