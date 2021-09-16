Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 September 2021
08:42 AM | 16 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,560 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,495.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Karachi PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Islamabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Peshawar PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Quetta PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Sialkot PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Attock PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Gujranwala PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Jehlum PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Multan PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Bahawalpur PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Gujrat PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Nawabshah PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Chakwal PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Hyderabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Nowshehra PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Sargodha PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Faisalabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509
Mirpur PKR 114,000 PKR 1,509

