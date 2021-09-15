Qureshi discusses Afghanistan situation with Bahrain FM

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, according to the government.

The two ministers discussed solid historical relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to promote bilateral cooperation to achieve common interests, according to the official statement.

They also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan and the efforts exerted to ensure its security and stability. They also discussed the efforts of the international community to support Afghanistan and provide it with relief and humanitarian aid.

The two ministers also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.