Qureshi discusses Afghanistan situation with Bahrain FM
Web Desk
11:14 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Qureshi discusses Afghanistan situation with Bahrain FM
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, according to the government.

The two ministers discussed solid historical relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to promote bilateral cooperation to achieve common interests, according to the official statement.

They also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan and the efforts exerted to ensure its security and stability. They also discussed the efforts of the international community to support Afghanistan and provide it with relief and humanitarian aid. 

The two ministers also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.

FM Qureshi speaks to UAE counterpart over ... 02:37 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a phone call from United Arab ...

More From This Category
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five cities ...
10:32 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Pakistan hikes petroleum prices by up to Rs5.92 ...
09:41 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Pakistan ready to pardon TTP militants if they ...
09:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss ...
08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills ...
08:30 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, ...
07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sharmila Faruqi and Gohar Rasheed lock horns on Laapata’s viral slap scene
05:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr