FM Qureshi speaks to UAE counterpart over Afghanistan situation
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
FM Qureshi speaks to UAE counterpart over Afghanistan situation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a phone call from United Arab Emirates's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) stated that the two foreign ministers discussed various dimensions of Pakistan-UAE relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields. The two sides also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various fields.

Qureshi also felicitated his counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success. Both sides also agreed to remain in close contact regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents ... 12:04 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid residence visa will be ...

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Bin Zayed, underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

The premier stressed said that the international community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people and address their dire humanitarian needs.

More From This Category
Sindh extends business hours as Covid-related ...
02:20 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Army rescues three stranded mountaineers ...
01:18 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to Lahore today
11:22 AM | 15 Sep, 2021
WATCH: 'Influential' man, son torture elderly ...
10:49 AM | 15 Sep, 2021
PM Imran condoles death of British PM Boris ...
10:17 AM | 15 Sep, 2021
Opposition files no-confidence motion against ...
09:54 AM | 15 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt encourages directors to make propaganda films
03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr