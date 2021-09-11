UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents from Pakistan, other countries
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents from Pakistan, other countries
Share

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid residence visa will be allowed to come back from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from September 12.

Report of the Emirates News Agency quoting National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) cited. The decision covers passengers coming from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan, it said.

The authorities directed that travelers must be vaccinated with the World Health Organization-approved vaccines. In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, should be presented before departure.

Resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return to the Gulf state.

The development came as Dubai is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay in wake of the Covid pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give it's economy a boost.

Saudi Arabia removes three countries, including ... 12:15 AM | 8 Sep, 2021

RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday removed Argentina, South Africa and United Arab Emirates from the ...

Earlier, organizers said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb Covid infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

More From This Category
Nation remembers Quaid-e-Azam on his 73rd death ...
11:42 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, Spanish FM discuss Afghan ...
11:14 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
September 11 terrorist attacks: US marks 20 years ...
10:34 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Terrorist killed, six arrested in North ...
09:48 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Pakistan records 3,480 new Covid cases, tally ...
09:10 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Beaconhouse International College partners with ...
11:47 PM | 10 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks beautiful in new video as she makes faces, plays with her hairs
10:36 AM | 11 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr