UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents from Pakistan, other countries

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid residence visa will be allowed to come back from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from September 12.

Report of the Emirates News Agency quoting National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) cited. The decision covers passengers coming from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan, it said.

#NCEMA & ICA: Permitting to return of fully vaccinated with #WHO approved vaccines- holders of valid UAE residence visa coming from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from 12 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/BgkJ8yT0GX — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 10, 2021

The authorities directed that travelers must be vaccinated with the World Health Organization-approved vaccines. In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, should be presented before departure.

Resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return to the Gulf state.

The development came as Dubai is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay in wake of the Covid pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give it's economy a boost.

Earlier, organizers said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb Covid infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.