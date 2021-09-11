Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in W. Sudan
Share
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Mission in Darfur, Sudan embraced martyrdom while on duty, a press release issued by the military’s media wing said Saturday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Adil Jan, 38, has embraced martyrdom while serving in the UN mission in Darfur. The valiant Pakistani belonged to Balochistan Frontier Corps.
Jan was part of the UN mission Darfur responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance.
Pakistan proud of its contribution to UN ... 09:46 PM | 29 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – On International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to ...
Pakistan Armed Forces peacekeepers have a long and distinguished history of serving with the United Nations.
At least 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability and the South Asian country is the sixth-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,700 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations.
Pakistan's support for UN Peacekeeping started in 1960 when the country deployed its first-ever contingent in Congo. Pakistani Army Peace Keepers have participated in 43 UN Peacekeeping Missions including some of the difficult ones.
- PIA set to resume commercial flights to Kabul from Sep. 1301:19 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in W. Sudan12:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Three children killed as Lahore receives heaviest rainfall of season12:28 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- UAE lifts entry ban on fully-vaccinated residents from Pakistan, ...12:04 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Nation remembers Quaid-e-Azam on his 73rd death anniversary11:42 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ...11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Madhuri, Jacqueline, Yami set ‘Dance Deewane 3’ set on fire10:03 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Zoraiz Malik's mother confirms he has divorced Alyzeh Gabol05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021