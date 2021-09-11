Three children killed as Lahore receives heaviest rainfall of season

LAHORE – At least three children were killed and over 20 people injured as the heaviest downpour of this rainy season inundated low-lying areas in the provincial capital.

A roof of a house collapsed killing three siblings in Kahna area. One of them died on the spot while the other two succumbed in the hospital.

Reports quoting rescue officials cited that five incidents of roof collapses were reported in Wahga Village, Jhodhu Village Raiwind, Old Kahna Main Bazar, and Chamra Mandi.

Earlier today, the Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall in metropolis was recorded in the Lakhsmi area at 167mm followed by Tajpura 117mm, Farrukhabad 109mm, and Pani Wala Tailab 99mm.

The rain started in the wee hours and continued till the afternoon. Consequently, roads were flooded with water, and people were stuck on the roads for hours.

The most affected area include Johar Town, Paniwala Talab, Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Chaurburji, Islampura, Sandha, Krishannagar Bazar, Icchara, Monzang, Badami Bagh, Abid Market, Nisbat Road, Railway Station, Misri Shah, Wasimpura, Mughalpura, and Do Muriah Pul.

The system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also collapsed in parts of the city, as a number of feeders got tripped. Many parts of the city were without power for hours.

A large number of motorcyclists were found taking refuge under the overheads on the Ferozepur Road and Multan Road, and the underpasses on the Canal Road, and thus hindering the normal flow of traffic, which caused traffic chaos.

Meanwhile, strong monsoon winds have entered the upper and lower parts of the country. “A westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country as well,” the Met Office predicted.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan.