Top Indian cardiologist from viral vaccine video dies of Covid-19

NEW DELHI – India’s celebrated physician Dr K K Aggarwal has passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 62.

The deadly wave of Covid-19 in the second-most populous country claimed another life, this time its former president of the Indian Medical Association who contracted the novel disease despite getting inoculated with Covid vaccine.

The top cardiologist passed away on late Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. His condition was critical and he was on ventilator support for the past few couples of days.

A statement issued on his profile stated that ‘It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr. KK Aggarwal passed away at 11.30 pm on May 17, 2021, in New Delhi, after a lengthy battle with covid-19’.

Agarwal made constant efforts to educate the masses about the disease through numerous clips and online educational programmes. In one of the famous clips, the deceased concluded by saying ‘The show must go on!’

Former Indian Medical Association chief got viral earlier in January. His hilarious banter with his wife during a live session was seen millions of times in which Aggarwal's wife was heard scolding him for going to take the anti-COVID vaccine shot alone and not taking her along.

Following the demise of the senior physician, members of the medical fraternity, politicians, and a large number of social media users remembered him for his continuous efforts in educating the masses.