Motorway police to ban anti-vaxxers from travelling
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Motorway police to ban anti-vaxxers from travelling
Share

ISLAMABAD – In another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive, Motorway officials have made Covid vaccination mandatory for travel on the motorways and highways.

According to the latest directive from the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), unvaccinated individuals will be barred to travel on the motorways and highways from the 15th of the next month.

The NHMP also directed all passengers to carry their vaccination certificates to avoid inconveniences.  The latest directives of Motorway Police are in line with similar curbs by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Earlier, NCOC Chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan outlined the new restriction for unvaccinated people. A single dose of Covid vaccine is a must for traveling on the motorway after September 15, the PTI Minister said while adding that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

On Friday, the government has decided not to provide petrol to anti-vaxxers from next month in Lahore. The local administration has placed banners at the petrol pumps across the provincial capital, saying that unvaccinated persons will not be provided fuel from September 1.

No vaccination, no petrol: Lahore admin issues ... 09:25 AM | 27 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to accelerate the vaccination ...

More From This Category
Police seek capital punishment as Zahir Jaffer ...
05:45 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
PM Imran all praise for Ehsan Mani for his ...
05:00 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Pakistan must be part of 'sustainable' solution ...
02:25 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
PM Imran approves framework for promotion of ...
01:46 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Uzbek scientists plan to launch tomato based ...
01:11 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Karachi factory owner, managers booked after 16 ...
12:42 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming Mission: Impossible 7
05:22 PM | 28 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr