Motorway police to ban anti-vaxxers from travelling

ISLAMABAD – In another step toward fastening mass vaccination drive, Motorway officials have made Covid vaccination mandatory for travel on the motorways and highways.

According to the latest directive from the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), unvaccinated individuals will be barred to travel on the motorways and highways from the 15th of the next month.

Get ready! #Get_vaccinated before 15th September and carry your certificate along! pic.twitter.com/tw1X22jg1N — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) August 26, 2021

The NHMP also directed all passengers to carry their vaccination certificates to avoid inconveniences. The latest directives of Motorway Police are in line with similar curbs by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Earlier, NCOC Chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan outlined the new restriction for unvaccinated people. A single dose of Covid vaccine is a must for traveling on the motorway after September 15, the PTI Minister said while adding that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

On Friday, the government has decided not to provide petrol to anti-vaxxers from next month in Lahore. The local administration has placed banners at the petrol pumps across the provincial capital, saying that unvaccinated persons will not be provided fuel from September 1.