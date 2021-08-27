No vaccination, no petrol: Lahore admin issues new directives
Share
LAHORE – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to accelerate the vaccination drive across the country and has directed that unvaccinated people will not be provided petrol from next month in Lahore.
The local administration has placed banners at the petrol pumps across the provincial capital, saying that unvaccinated persons will not be provided fuel from September 1.
“From September 1, only those who have completed their vaccine doses will be given fuel,” read the directives.
On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday said those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.
He had said school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15 if they have not taken the jabs.
Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31, he had said, adding that a single dose vaccination will be mandatory for entry in the malls after the date.
From September 30, only those people who will have taken their both jabs will be allowed to enter the shopping malls, he had added.
Pakistan on Friday recorded 95 new deaths and 4,016 new infections. According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,415 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,144,341.
Pakistan reports 95 deaths, 4,016 new Covid-19 ... 08:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has ...
- At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombings11:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran to launch Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for overseas Pakistanis ...11:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attackers10:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:18 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 August 202109:47 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix after Sept 2006:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with recitation of Sufiana ...04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood criticised over her ‘tattoo addiction’03:56 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021