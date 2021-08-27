Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 August 2021
Web Desk
09:47 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,590 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,874 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 98,999.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Karachi PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Islamabad PKR 108,050 PKR 1,477
Peshawar PKR 108,100 PKR 1,477
Quetta PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Sialkot PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Attock PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Gujranwala PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Jehlum PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Multan PKR 108,140 PKR 1,477
Bahawalpur PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Gujrat PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Nawabshah PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Chakwal PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Hyderabad PKR 108,150 PKR 1,477
Nowshehra PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Sargodha PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477
Faisalabad PKR 108,100 PKR 1,477
Mirpur PKR 108,000 PKR 1,477

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 95 deaths, 4,016 new Covid-19 ...
08:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in ...
12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as ...
12:19 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance ...
09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa appreciates troops’ combat readiness ...
09:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
60 Afghan civilians, 12 US soldiers killed in ...
07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr